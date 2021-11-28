Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Within this piece we’ll give you all sorts of insight on the road ahead — or at least what we know at present.

So where can we kick things off here? Well, let’s start by sharing the bad news: For the second straight week, the Nathan Fillion series is off the air. This may be due to ABC opting to not air too much of the show close to the end of Thanksgiving, or it may just be them wanting to save some more stories for December.

No matter the reasoning, we have a lot to get into here! Not only can we share some of the first insight about the upcoming December 5 installment “Hit and Run,” but also one after the fact in “Breakdown.” Both of these could be huge for the character of Tim Bradford, as he is set to hear some unfortunate news about his father.

Season 4 episode 8, “Hit and Run” – The team goes on a city-wide hunt for an individual who is threatening a mass casualty event. Meanwhile, Tim’s sister Genny shows up unannounced with some surprising news, and Lopez continues her inner struggle over Wesley’s deal with Elijah and tries to come up with a plan to get them out of it, on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, DEC. 5 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Season 4 episode 9, “Breakdown” – Desperate to break free from his connection to Elijah, Wesley tries to plant a listening device in his office to incriminate him. Meanwhile, Officer Bradford and his sister, Genny, learn an unsettling truth about their father on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, DEC. 12 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

At this point, it’s pretty fair to guess that “Breakdown” will be the final episode of the calendar year. It’s uncommon for shows to put episodes on so close to Christmas; if there is one on December 19, it’s fair to wager it’d be holiday-themed.

