As we prepare ourselves for Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 5 on Showtime next week, it’s clear things have changed. We finally have confirmation that Dexter’s son Harrison has his own dark passenger and, of course, we’re eager to learn more all about that.

At the fore of the next episode will be Dexter doing what he can with the information that he has. He’s uncovered that Harrison has a straight razor, meaning that he could be attacking others using the same tool that the Trinity Killer used so many years ago. Yet, Harrison didn’t actually kill Ethan, which creates all sorts of problems since he can live to tell the tale. Sure, nobody may believe him at the moment, but can you be sure this will stay that way forever? This is where some early doubts can start to creep in a little bit.

The promo for episode 5 showcased Dexter in the midst of a heated confrontation with Harrison, who accuses him of going through his stuff (which he did). We also see that someone else is on Dexter’s table and that leads to another question: Who is he after now? If we had to guess, we’d say that it’s Ethan himself given that him being alive at this point creates major problems for Dexter’s son. If he’ll do anything he can to protect Harrison, that’s a clear signal as to where this is going.

