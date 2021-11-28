Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8 spoilers: Anthony’s confrontation

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8 is finally going to arrive on CBS after a week off the air — and yea, there’s going to be some drama.

For Anthony in particular, this could prove to be one of the more dramatic installments of the whole season, and a lot of that could come down to just how personal the case is. Over the course of this hour, you’ll see the character team up with Danny in order to look into his own cousin Joey, which we imagine has to be all sorts of frustrating for him. If you work either as a cop or a prosecutor, you probably like to present as though everyone around you is on the straight and narrow. This is something that Eddie struggles with because of her father Armin.

Anthony may not have it as bad as Eddie, mostly because he’s not married into the Reagan family. Yet, we’re also well-aware of the fact that he cares about how he comes across and he certainly doesn’t love spending a ton of time with Danny — the guys bicker constantly!

The image that you see above from this upcoming episode is, at least in or mind, the image of someone who is desperate to get this matter taken care of so that he can move forward. Whatever Cousin Joey is up to is something that we’re sure can be resolved over the course of this hour. (Does the name Cousin Joey remind everyone else of Full House, first and foremost?)

We’re sure that Anthony would mostly love to focus on convincing Erin to run for DA, given that he knows she is more than qualified for the gig. It’s understandable that she has some hesitations, but of course we hope that she goes through with it!

