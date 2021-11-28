Doctor Who: Flux episode 6 (finale) spoilers: ‘The Vanquishers’

Next week on BBC One Doctor Who: Flux episode 6 is going to air, and we know already that this one is going to be epic. The title here is “The Vanquishers,” and it’s going to serve as the epic finale — the send-off for this particular chapter of the story.

So what can we say about this installment in advance? Go ahead and check out the full Doctor Who: Flux episode 6 synopsis; after all, it does a rather great job of setting the stage:

In the final epic chapter in the story of the Flux, all hope is lost. The forces of darkness are in control. But when the monsters have won, who can you count upon to save the universe?

In the end, this showdown should be one of the most exciting and momentous in recent Doctor Who history. We’re talking here all about a battle between different alien specials, The Doctor, and her friends. There’s a chance that there could be some sort of cliffhanger at the end of the season and you should prepare for that accordingly.

Personally, though, we almost hope that there isn’t some sort of dramatic end here that leaves us questioning what lies ahead. We’ve already gotten one of the most continuous arcs in the history of Doctor Who and with that in mind, it’d be nice to have a moment to catch our breath. We know that there are some specials coming in 2022 and at the end of the fall, Jodie Whittaker will be done with the show. Nothing has been announced yet regarding who the next Doctor is going to be, though we know that Russell T. Davies is going to be showrunner once more.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Doctor Who: Flux episode 6?

How do you think the finale is going to wrap up?

