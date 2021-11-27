Magnum PI season 4 episode 8 promo: Where are Rick and Higgins?

After one week off the air Magnum PI season 4 episode 8 is slated to be on CBS this coming Friday — why not get a larger look at what lies ahead?

If you look below, you can see the (very short) first promo for the episode titled “A Fire in the Ashes,” one that suggests that a couple of key characters are in danger.

So where do we begin here? We suppose it’s by looking in the direction of Rick, who is going be taking matters into his own hands after the events of the past couple of episodes. We’re used to seeing him more as the lighthearted bar operator and friend to Thomas Magnum, but this episode could be a reminder of his military training and experience. Can Thomas and TC find him before things get even more out of hand?

It looks as though trying to find Rick is going to be one priority for this episode; it’s also not the only one, as something is going to happen to Higgins within this episode as well! Can Magnum find her before anything gets out of hand? That’s yet another big question that you’re left to wonder here. We’ve heard from some details for this episode already that Jay Hernandez’s character could start tracking her, which might lead to him discovering more of what’s going on when it comes to her and MI-6. This has been a storyline for this character from the very start of the season and of course, it’d be nice for her to get a little bit of help at some point this season. Could Magnum be the person to deliver it? Time will tell.

In general, this episode looks to be one of the most action-packed of the whole season — and also one that could prove to be worth the wait.

