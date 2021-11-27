The Bachelorette episode 7 video: Serena P., Bri visit Michelle Young!

We know that The Bachelorette episode 7 is mostly about hometown dates, but there are also some other guests stopping by! Michelle Young is getting set to make one of the most important decisions of her life, and it of course makes sense to get help from everyone around you, right?

With all of this in mind, we present to you a sneak peek below that features two other women from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor: Bri Springs and Serena Pitt, who you also saw on this past season of Bachelor in Paradise. Here, they are going to do their best to offer advice to Michelle as to what she should do and not following her hometown dates. (If you missed the news yesterday, all the hometowns are taking place in Minnesota — we’re not at the point yet where production can just travel around wherever they want.)

Bri and Serena are in a tricky spot, from at least what we see in the promo. We don’t get the sense that either one of them are getting to meet Michelle’s remaining guys, so they are going to have to based their thoughts on what Michelle is told. Is she even capable of being a reliable narrator in this spot? We’d have a hard time with it. They’ll likely encourage her to follow her heart and make the right decision, though it’s very-well possible that they could point out a couple of red flags along the way, as well.

Before we get to the end of hometowns, we imagine that the field of guys is going to be cut down to three instead of four. Let’s hope that there’s some big moment along the way here, given that this season has been a little lacking on some of those!

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Bachelorette episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to get other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







