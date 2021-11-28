Hightown season 2 episode 7 spoilers: A Happy Thanksgiving?

Next week you are going to have a chance to see Hightown season 2 episode 7 arrive on Starz — so what’s going to happen with it?

Well, we should start by noting that technically, this is a holiday episode. The main subject here is Thanksgiving! Yet, we don’t envision that this is going to be the sort of episode where every single character is smiling at the dinner table.

Instead, prepare for an episode here where Renee is in grave danger, Ray keeps pursuing a lead without the support of anyone around him, and Jackie may be taking some desperate measures of her own. For a few more details on what to expect, be sure to check out the full Hightown season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

It’s Thanksgiving, but the drugs and despair don’t let up: Frankie, riding an ocean of anxiety, takes Renee to the point of no return, Ray is going all in on a case no one wants him on and Alan’s dinner is interrupted.

By the end of this episode, we think the stage will be set fuller for the home stretch of the season. One of the biggest questions we’re left to wonder right now is a pretty simple one: How long can Frankie Cuevas continue his reign as a drug kingpin around the Cape? We know that some people are trying to close in on him, but there’s a pretty clear difference between trying to do that and then actually pulling it off when the dust settles. For Jackie, she just needs to focus on being on the straight and narrow; with everything that is going on with her both personally and professionally at the moment, there is a real risk of some demons from the past returning.

