The Blacklist season 9: Is there still hope for a season 10 renewal?

With us currently in our first major hiatus of The Blacklist season 9, why not look ahead to the future?

Over the past few weeks, we’ve had a few different discussions about the state of the show’s ratings, and some of the good and bad news that comes along with them. We do think there’s still a lot of mixed messages to report here. On paper, you would look at the 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic the show is averaging and say that it’s bad; the same goes for the 2.99 million viewers it is drawing. These numbers are low for most of primetime network TV, but there are some interesting caveats.

Let’s start by noting this: The Blacklist is only down 6% in the demo and 8% in total viewers versus its season 8 averages, and that is with a timeslot that doesn’t often do it many favors. It’s easier on paper to argue it’s a better timeslot than when the show was on Fridays, but we still have some doubts. On Thursdays, it is up against a ton of other programming and also NFL football; on Fridays, meanwhile, SWAT is really the only think that it has to worry about. There have also been two episodes so far this fall that have aired without the assistance of Law & Order: SVU airing afterward, which creates some confusion among vieweres.

When you look at the data, plus also the show’s massive success in terms of DVR viewership and streaming numbers, this is why you can’t rule out a season 10. Sure, NBC is hardly promoting The Blacklist anymore, but they may not need to. If they have a great financial arrangement worked out with Sony, there’s a chance that they could do at least one more season to tie up all loose ends.

We’re closing in on the end of the year and, for now, there’s been no confirmation that season 9 is the last one. There’s still time for that to change but for now, we find this encouraging!

Do you think The Blacklist season 10 is still possible at NBC?

