Yellowstone season 4 episode 5 preview: Who to watch out for

Tomorrow night we’re going to have a chance to see Yellowstone season 4 episode 5 on Paramount Network — so who is going to be the focus? what characters are bubbling underneath the surface? We do think that there’s a lot to think about here.

Below, you can check out three characters who we think are going to be essential, either in this episode or at some point soon down the road. Prepare for that accordingly.

Lloyd – Think about the brawl in the bunkhouse last week, and then some of the punishment that Rip handed down as a result. That was one of the most brutal sequences of the season, especially since Lloyd isn’t going to get up easy after some of that. Episode 5 is his chance for redemption. Maybe he ends up playing a valuable, unexpected role at the ranch. Or, it’s possible that he is able to uncover something about the attack on the ranch. Is that unlikely? Sure, but he still has some connections.

Monica – She needs more of a story. we haven’t seen all that much of her this season and we’re waiting for a point where we start to see that change a little bit. This could be the time; she has a great incentive to stop the attacks, given what happened to Tate and all of the trauma that exists because of it.

Garrett Randall – Of course, this one is inevitable. If Jamie’s biological father really is meant to be the Big Bad of the season, we’re hoping that there are going to be more opportunities to learn about him. It’d be great to understand what exactly his endgame is here, since we think there’s a lot more happening here than what is on the surface. Maybe he wants the power, or maybe there’s something darker buried in the past.

