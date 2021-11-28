Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Where is Monet?

On the surface, there are a number of interesting things about Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 3. Where do we begin here? Well, the title for this episode is “The Greater Good,” and that alone gives you a good sense of where things could be going. We think that moral ambiguity will continue to play a key part in the story, and that’s to go along with the philosophical discussions that happen at school.

For Tariq, one of the big questions he has to wonder is simple this: Is his CourseCorrect program still viable? With more heat on Stansfield than ever, it’s going to be increasingly hard to keep things going — especially when Monet is not the same sort of supplier she once was.

To get a few more details on the story ahead here, be sure to check out the full Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 3 synopsis:

Tariq tries to keep CourseCorrect from going under; Diana grows wary of Cane’s motives and Zeke’s future gets put at risk; Nobody can find Monet.

Monet’s whereabouts will be key to this story and in general, Mary J. Blige’s character could be the key x factor as we move further and further into the season. There’s a LOT that is going on with this character, after all, and we’re eager to dive into a lot of it. She has to figure out if she wants to get back fully into the game, and certainly think that she will long-term. She can’t stake her entire family’s future on Zeke, especially since one injury could cause all of that to fall apart in a blink.

