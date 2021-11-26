Is The Morning Show new today on Apple TV+? Season 4 hopes

Is The Morning Show new today on Apple TV+? Are we going to get a chance to dive into more drama?

With the way that this past episode concluded, we know that there’s a lot that the writers could be diving into. Think about the other side of Alex contracting the virus, a potential love triangle for Bradley, or how TMS is going to cover one of the most devastating pandemics in American history. There is SO much that we could be talking about!

Unfortunately, this is where we have to share the bad news: You’re not going to be seeing any of it, at least for the time being. There is no new episode today, and that is solely due to the fact that last week was the season 2 finale on the aforementioned streaming service. It did leave us a lot to discuss, but we’ll be having those said conversations for quite some time.

Theoretically, it’s possible that we could be having these conversations forever. Remember that there is no no formal renewal of The Morning Show as of yet for a season 3. Do we think it’s likely to happen? Sure, but we don’t want to sit here and guarantee something before Apple gives it the green light. This is one of the streaming service’s most-popular shows and when you think about that lone, it makes sense that a renewal will happen. The holdup could be contractual, or the streaming service may just be waiting until we get to the other side of the Thanksgiving holiday.

If the Reese Witherspoon – Jennifer Aniston series does come back, we feel like we’ll be waiting until at least 2023 to see more. This is an extremely busy cast, and there also needs to be time for the writers to come up with new scripts and for the show itself to be filmed.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Morning Show right now

What do you most want to see on The Morning Show season 3?

Are you sad that season 2 is already done? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, stick around to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates we are bringing to the table. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







