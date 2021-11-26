Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? What all are we going to dive into when it comes to the Reagans? Of course, there’s a lot to dive into here, and some major details to share about upcoming stories.

Of course, let’s begin by sharing the first order of business: There is no new episode on the air tonight. With it being Black Friday, the folks behind the scenes at the network decided that there’s value in waiting — and yes, we totally understand that. The last thing that they want to do is hurt some of their own ratings and because of that, we’re going to be waiting until December 3 to see Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, and the rest of the cast back with a new installment.

So what can we share to help tide you over? How about details for that aforementioned episode? Below, you can learn more about season 12 episode 8 — and then also episode 9, which is airing on December 10 and could be the last one for the calendar year.

Season 12 episode 8, “Reality Check” – Danny partners with Anthony to solve a double homicide when Anthony’s shady cousin, Joey (Anthony DeSando), proves to have gang ties to the crime. Also, the boundary between Eddie and Jamie’s work and personal relationship is strained when Eddie and her new partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), ask Jamie to reassign them to different partners, and Erin questions the sacrifices she’s made for her career when she allows her law school friend to dig into her personal life to prepare for a potential run for district attorney, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 12 episode 9, “Firewall” – Frank enlists the help of an old friend, Sloane Thompson (Alex Kingston), to investigate a cyber-attack on the NYPD that forces Danny and Baez to release an evasive suspect. Also, Baez questions her place within the NYPD; Eddie is torn over a workplace dilemma; and Jamie wrestles with a family secret, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Alex Kingston returns as Sloane Thompson, Frank’s friend and a former Commander of the City of London Police.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you’re done with that, remember to also stick around — there are other updates on the way and we don’t want you missing those. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







