The Bachelorette spoilers: How Michelle Young’s hometown dates work

Tuesday night’s The Bachelorette will give us a chance to see hometown dates with Michelle Young and the final four. However, they still aren’t the same sort of hometowns that we saw pre-pandemic.

As a matter of fact, the word “hometown” is mostly a reference to being in Michelle’s hometown rather than the guys. While no one is necessarily in a bubble per se, all of the families are going to be coming into the city. More than likely, this is to make things easier on production. Otherwise, there would have to be extensive air travel, virus testing, and everything else that is associated with that.

So what’s going to happen with these families? What sort of blast from the past are we going to get from Bachelor Nation? Check out the full The Bachelorette episode 7 synopsis for more insight all about this:

“1807” – It’s hometowns week! In a fun twist this season, Michelle’s final four men are bringing their families to her in Minneapolis, Minnesota! Designed to show off some of the guys’ own hometown stories, their dates are filled with skateboarding, apple-picking, a romantic prom and even a confession of falling in love. With so much at stake and so little time left, Michelle knows that tonight’s breakup will be the most difficult of the journey so far, and after seeing some red flags, she begins to wonder if all of her men are ready for love. Just in time, Michelle gets a special visit from two of her best friends, Bri and Serena P., who come to her emotional rescue, helping her navigate the ultimate question—did meeting their families change everything? Find out on “The Bachelorette,” airing TUESDAY, NOV. 30 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

