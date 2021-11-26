Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Season 4 episode 8 spoilers

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Are you going to have a chance to see more fun stuff on the way sooner rather than later?

Of course, we understand the desire to want more of the show on the air tonight. It’s pure escapism! There are few other programs out there with the capability of making you smile anywhere near this much. We wish we had an opportunity to get more but, unfortunately, you’ll be waiting for one more week. With this being Black Friday, CBS understandably doesn’t want to throw the Jay Hernandez series to the wolves. December 3 is when the show returns, and we’ve got news on both that and the December 10 episode below.

Season 4 episode 8, “A Fire in the Ashes” – Magnum starts following Higgins to discover what she’s been hiding, as she’s secretly assigned to infiltrate a group threatening to take down MI-6. Also, Rick struggles after an explosion takes the life of someone important to him, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Dec. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Season 4 episode 9, “Better Watch Out” – A Christmas Eve ransomware attack on the Honolulu Police Department forces Lia (Chantal Thuy) to reveal a family secret to Magnum and Katsumoto, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Dec. 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We’ve heard for a while about Magnum PI doing a Christmas episode this year, so we’re pleased to have an opportunity to see that happen! Of course, we’re equally excited to see exactly where this story with Lia goes. Back when the casting of Thuy was first announced, there were hints that there was more to this character than was first apparent. Now, we could be getting some additional evidence of that very thing.

