Tonight’s Survivor 41 episode featured the final eight players all doing their part to stay alive — and from the previews alone, we knew things would be getting nuts from the get-go.

It was clear that players like Xander, Erika, and Heather were somewhat on the outs; the real catalysts were, at least in our mind, people like Shan and Deshawn. They each realize how big of a threat the other one is, but they are also a part of the same four-person alliance. Do you make a move now, or wait to take each other out closer to the end?

New Survivor 41 video! Take a look below if you’re curious to get some more thoughts from us about the state of the game. We post new reviews every week, so why not go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube? It’s the best way to stay up-to-date and not miss out.

For a good portion of the episode tonight, it looked as though the plan was shifting to target Ricard. He won reward, and Danny used that time to rally Deshawn and Liana around a plan to take him out and keep it from Shan. However, Liana later told Shan about it, and then after that Ricard won immunity. At this point in the episode, everything was up in the air.

The big shock was that after the challenge, Ricard talked about getting out Shan! However, did things get too complicated with Erika wanting to split the vote? It felt like it, but they pulled it off! Shan left in the most dramatic blindside in recent memory. Shan is amazing, but this is an incredible move. Sure, Ricard may have hurt his chances of surviving the next few votes, but this isn’t about that: This was a play to win and it’s hard to know when he was going to have another chance to do this. It’s a move every Survivor fan could appreciate from the vantage point of going for the win.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Survivor right now

What did you think about the events of Survivor 41 episode 10?

Do you believe the right move was made in the end? Share some of your thoughts on the matter below! Also, keep coming back to make sure you don’t miss any other scoop. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







