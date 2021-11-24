The Blacklist season 9 spoilers: Another familiar face returns

Because of the enormous time jump leading into The Blacklist season 9, there was no guarantee we’d see a lot of recurring characters again. Reddington moved on to a different part of his life, and it’s fair to assume some other people in his syndicate did, as well.

Yet, within this article we can give you good news related to one character in particular: Chuck! Jonathan Holtzman plays an important part within Reddington’s security team, and we’re pleased to know he will be making his first appearance of season 9 before too long.

In a recent post on his Instagram Stories, Holtzman himself confirmed that he will be coming back to the show for at least one episode coming up. The last time we saw him was in the “Ivan Stepanov” episode back in season 8, and this appearance confirms that either James Spader’s character gets back in tough with him, or the two were constantly in touch in the first place.

Now that we know Chuck is coming back, our next question is this: What about his cohort Morgan? (For those wondering, we strongly believe these names are an intentional reference to one of our favorite shows ever in NBC’s Chuck. The Fulcrum may also be a tongue-and-cheek reference of its own; if nothing else, this all suggests The Blacklist writers have really good taste.)

There is no new episode of The Blacklist this week due to Thanksgiving, or next week due to the Annie Live! musical presentation. To get more insight on what lies ahead on December 9, follow the link here.

