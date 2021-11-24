Batwoman season 3 episode 8 return date for Javicia Leslie, cast

Following tonight’s epic fall finale, it only makes sense to want to know the Batwoman season 3 episode 8 return date. Luckily, we’re here to help with that, plus share more insight on what lies ahead!

The bad news at the moment is pretty clear: There’s no new episode next week, or even for the rest of the year. We’ll be waiting until Wednesday, January 12 to see Javicia Leslie and the rest of the cast back on this show, though technically Leslie will be guest-starring on The Flash coming up. If you want to see more Batwoman on TV for the next couple of weeks, that is the best way to do that. We’re not sure how much of the current story will be referenced over in Barry Allen’s world, so we wouldn’t go into it with any particular expectation.

When Batwoman itself does return, we imagine that Ryan Wilder’s family life will continue to be a huge part of the narrative; the same goes for Poison Ivy. The writers have already shown a real willingness to mix things up here in allowing Mary to inhabit the classic villain. We also know that moving forward, The Last Ship actress Bridget Regan is also going to turn up as the OG Gotham City Ivy. These two could be a foundation for a lot of the action coming up, and we also think there are a few other surprises the writers have in store.

In general, we feel like season 3 is working to offer the best of both worlds — some classic Batwoman stories, while at the same time a remix of Batman lore. It’s a way to attract longtime fans with some familiar faces that have been around for years on end.

