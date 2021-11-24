Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Season 10 episode 9 chatter

Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? We know that it’s a day before Thanksgiving, but does that really mean that we aren’t getting more of this show until next month?

Well, in this case that is precisely what it means. There is no new episode of the Taylor Kinney drama on the air tonight. Not only that, but we at present are stuck waiting until December 8 to see where things go from here. Much of that is due to the network broadcasting the Christmas from Rockefeller Center special next week — it’s a bit of an annual tradition, but you don’t always think about it in relation to One Chicago. Usually, these shows are done for the fall by the time the holiday season comes around; that’s not the case this time around.

We know that season 10 episode 9 (“Winterfest”) is going to be the last one of the fall, but it should do a good job of furthering along a few stories while also getting you set for Christmas at the same time. Check out the synopsis below for other details:

12/08/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Gallo, Violet and Ritter debut their microbrewery business at Winterfest. Brett prepares to present her paramedicine program to an oversight panel. Firehouse 51 gets in the holiday spirit. TV-PG

Just from reading this alone, it’s pretty clear to us that there are going to be some fun holiday moments, but we should probably remember along the way that there’s going to be some danger and drama; that’s what this show is! There will be a lot of different things that are balanced out during this episode but we’re curious to see where it goes in the end.

