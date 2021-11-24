Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8 photo: Danny, Anthony team up!

Sure, you may be waiting for a little while still to check out Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8, but there’s no waiting at all for a new photo!

Above, you can see one of the new images for the upcoming December 3 episode that carries with it the title of “Reality Check,” and it’s clear from it alone that Danny and Anthony have a LOT on their hands. Anthony was at one point a prominent part of the NYPD, so we imagine that it’s a homecoming-of-sorts for him to put on that police vest again.

So what is causing these two characters to join forces? Well, a lot of this will be tied to Anthony’s cousin Joey, who finds himself tied up in some shady dealings with organized crime. Can he really be trusted or not? We wish there was a clear answer to this but alas, there’s not. Instead, we’ve just got these two guys digging into things and we’ll see exactly what they turn up on the other side. Let’s just go ahead and say that we’re expecting a lot of drama here, plus some great opportunities for Donnie Wahlberg and Steve Schirripa to play off each other.

We’re not sure if there is a better bickering duo within the Blue Bloods world than Danny and Anthony. It is clear that there is a lot of respect here; however, at the same exact time they’re both stubborn and have no problem sharing their point of view. Luckily, we don’t think it’s going to take that much time for the two to recognize that they need each other moving forward for this case to work out.

Remember that episode 8 is not the final one for the CBS drama in 2021; there’s at least one more coming on December 10.

