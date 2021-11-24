Is The Masked Singer new tonight on Fox? Remaining season 5 schedule

Is The Masked Singer new tonight on Fox? Within this article, we’re going to share an answer on that — and beyond just that, look to the future!

So what should we dive into first? There’s no sense in waiting, so let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode on the air tonight, with the reason for that being that this is the day before Thanksgiving! This is one of Fox’s top-rated shows and because of that, they understandably don’t want to lose any of the ratings momentum they’ve already established here.

Ultimately, you’re going to be waiting a little while for the series to come back on Wednesday, December 1. In that episode, the final two performers from Group A are going to perform — and have some special duet partners as well! Take a look at the synopsis below for some additional information:

JESSE McCARTNEY AND MICHAEL BOLTON DUET WITH THE TWO “GROUP A” FINALISTS ON AN ALL-NEW “THE MASKED SINGER” WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1, ON FOX The final two singers from “Group A” perform solo, and then with celebrity duet partners Jesse McCartney and Michael Bolton, before one is unmasked and sent home. Play along with panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke breaking down all the clues on America’s favorite guessing game. The Season Six contestants boast a combined 85 Grammy nominations and 27 wins, three Academy Award nominations, 12 Emmy nominations, 12 Razzie Award nominations, two Super Bowl appearances and two Lifetime Achievement Awards. Find out which of the two singers will advance to the showdown finale in the all-new “Group A Finale” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Dec. 1 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MS-611) (TV-14 L)

For everyone wondering, the Group B finals will take place on December 8, and this will lead into an epic finale that will air over two hours on December 15. Personally, we wish they had kept more performers around longer; did we really need the recent double-eliminations all that much?

