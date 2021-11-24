Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Can Tariq let go?

As we prepare for Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 2 on Starz this weekend, family will be a focus all across the board.

Let’s start here with Tariq, who may have more reasons to be concerned than ever over what’s happening with his sister Yaz. The previews that are out there for this episode at present show the character is being kidnapped, and that could mean that Michael Rainey Jr.’s character is forced to do whatever he can in order to track her down.

So who could actually have done this with Yaz? We know from season 1 that Tariq has plenty of enemies, and of course from Power itself it was clear that Ghost had plenty of people after him, as well. There’s a lot of crazy stuff that could happen moving forward and ultimately, we should prepare for almost anything.

Below, you can see the newly-released Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 2 synopsis via TV Guide; it sets the stage for where things are going from here:

Tariq will need to let go of the past to save what is left of his family. Diana helps Monet repair the business, but sees Monet is distracted. Cane takes a lesson from a new ally to get what he wants.

What does Tariq need to let go of? That’s the real question to ponder as we prepare for the weekend.

With Monet, it’s pretty easy to figure out where she’s coming from. Just remember that she’s trying to do everything that she can to protect her family and honestly, we think she’s been spooked by what happened with Dru. She’s great at running the drug game, but she doesn’t want to lose one of her kids. We do think she’s got a lot of humanity and the experience was a wake-up call of sorts.

