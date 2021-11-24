This Is Us season 6: Justin Hartley, cast received pay raises

Typically a highly successful show tends to generate a lot of revenue for all parties involved — with that in mind, let’s talk This Is Us! It’s heading into its final season earlier this year and with that in mind, everyone deserves an opportunity to get a greater piece of the pie.

In the end, that is precisely what happened with the NBC drama and its adult cast including Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas. According to a report from Deadline, all of these main cast members sought and received raises ahead of the final season, with Milo, Mandy, Sterling, Chrissy, Susan, Justin, and Chris each receiving a $2 million bonus. Meanwhile, Jon Huertas (who has been a regular since season 2) received a $1 million bonus — many cast members reportedly offered to split their earnings so that he could achieve parity with them, but he declined.

We know that one of the reactions to these sort of pay raises is always some variation of “oh, let’s talk about rich people again” and it’s met with a few groans. Yet, we do think that this is very much merited here for a number of different reasons. For starters, everyone involved in a successful show deserves a rather large piece of the pie — it shouldn’t all be studio executives! Also, this cast is still being paid less than a number of TV stars during their heyday — go look at how much the cast of Friends got for their final season, and that was back when the dollar was worth more.

The final season of This Is Us will premiere on NBC come January 4.

