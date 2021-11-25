National Dog Show 2021 start time, network, and streaming info!

There are few Thanksgiving Day traditions we love quite like the National Dog Show, and we’re excited to be able to dive into it again now!

So what can we tell you in preparation for the show happening this year! Well, a number of different things. Let’s start with when the event, hosted by John O’Hurley and David Frei, is actually going to air. It will kick off at 12:00 p.m. Eastern on NBC and this year, it’s also going to be streaming on Peacock for premium users at the same exact time. For those of you who are cord-cutters and want to be a part of the festivities, this is going to be a great way for you to stay engaged.

Now if you’ve watched the National Dog Show for a number of years, then you know what to expect. The broadcast is an abridged version of the actual dog show from the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, and it does a great job of educating you about the breeds while also giving some entertaining little vignettes along the way. From our vantage point, it is 100% the perfect thing to enjoy while you prepare a turkey and chat here and there with your family. It also makes you extremely envious of about five or ten different dog breeds all at the same time.

One of our favorite traditions with the show is trying our best to pick a champion early on, and then irrationally rooting for them the rest of the way as though we have any clear understanding as to what the judges are really looking for. Because this is the 20th year that the show has been broadcast on NBC, we like to think that’s plenty of time for everyone else out there to have their own favorite way of watching.

Here’s the #1 question we have this year: How many Detroit Lions fans are going to watch this over their own team?

What do you most want to see on the 2021 National Dog Show?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After doing just that, remember to also stick around to make 100% certain you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







