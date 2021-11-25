Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021: Start time, lineup of performers!

The 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is right around the corner! It’s one of our favorite TV traditions of the year, and we’re here to help prepare your for what you can expect to see — and also when it’s going to air.

Let’s start with the official start time: Early parade festivities begin in New York City at around 9:00 a.m. Eastern time, but of course check your local listings. The first hour is typically reserved for Broadway performances, and then the actual parade itself is shown off starting at 10:00. Below, you can get a list of some of the notable people who are going to be taking part this time around:

The Macy’s Parade is always the holiday’s biggest stage for entertainment and this year will be no different. Featuring a mix of musical genres from pop and R&B to country, classic rock and K-Pop, the Parade will be the ultimate television party destination this November. Joining the festivities will be aespa, Jimmie Allen, Jon Batiste, “Blue’s Clues & You!” host Josh Dela Cruz and the former hosts of “Blue’s Clues” Steve Burns and Donovan Patton, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Foreigner, the cast of Peacock’s “Girls5eva” (Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps), Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Chris Lane, Miss America Camille Schrier, the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street®, Nelly, Kim Petras, Kelly Rowland, Rob Thomas, Tai Verdes, Zoe Wees, and Tauren Wells; with an extra special appearance by Santa Claus.

For those of you who are cord-cutters, we should note this year that the parade will be available to stream live on Peacock this year — you have to be a premium user, but the option is there in a way that it typically isn’t.

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone reading! Hopefully, the parade can be a way to put a smile on your face.

What do you want to see on the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving day Parade?

