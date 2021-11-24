Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? Season 3 episode 8 spoilers

Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? Are you going to have a chance to dive into another exciting and noteworthy case?

We don’t want to keep you waiting, so we suppose that we should go ahead and share a little bit of the bad news: There is no installment tonight, much as what we can say for both FBI proper and also FBI: International. This is a two-week hiatus that will take you all the way to Tuesday, December 7. It’s true that this is a LONG time to wait. Let’s just hope that it’s worthwhile!

So what is coming up? There’s a story, full example, that will feature horseracing at the center of it. Also, it will have a few holiday edges to it, as well.

Below, you can take a look at the full FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 8 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

“Sport of Kings” – After a prized Kentucky racehorse is stolen and its groomer is taken hostage, the team quickly learns they may be the only ones who consider the young woman’s safety a priority over the horse’s. Also, Byron returns to celebrate the holidays with Jess and his family, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Dec. 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

For those wondering, FBI: Most Wanted is going to continue focusing on the holidays to some extent in their fall finale on December 14 — but not without a fair share of danger, as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 8?

Are you glad to see the series enter the holiday season? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







