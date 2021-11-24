The Voice results: Did Gymani, Jim and Sasha Allen get Instant Save?

Tonight on The Voice, we had a chance to see the latest results — and of course, a lot of reactions that would come with them.

So what happened tonight? The top 11 were getting set to become the top ten, and as the episode progressed, we learned that Joshua Vacanti, Hailey Mia, Paris Winningham, Holly Forbes, Wendy Moten, Girl Named Tom, and Lana Scott all advanced. Out of this group, Hailey is the one who continues to surprise after being in some danger earlier on in the season; she’s found an incredible way to bounce back and now, she just needs to figure out how to keep the momentum going.

Given that two singers were competing for the save, this meant that another pair needed to advance next! Jershika Maple and Jeremy Rosado moved forward, and that meant that Gymani and Jim and Sasha Allen were in jeopardy and in need of the Save.

Of these two, our early thinking was that Jim and Sasha were going to be the act that advanced, mostly due to the fact that Gymani has been in danger before. Once you land in that spot, you eventually get to a point where the luck starts to run out.

