Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Given that this is the last Tuesday before Thanksgiving, isn’t it perfect time to think about the Pearsons?

There are very few shows that effectively captured the spirit of this holiday quite like This Is Us, and we really saw that play out quite a bit over the course of its run. Just take a look at all of the adventures and tradition around Pilgrim Rick, which we think Kevin, Kate, and Randall could help pass down further to more generations down the line.

Now, however, is where we have to pass down the unfortunate news: This Is Us is still very-much off the air. We do realize that there are new episodes coming, but you’ll be waiting until Tuesday, January 4 in order to see them. The premiere is titled “The Challenger,” and NBC has already revealed that you’ll see flashbacks of the Big Three alongside updates of where they are in the present. We imagine it will be a classic episode in terms of pulling on the heartstrings, and also one that gives a few new clues as to the larger mysteries. Take, for example, who Kevin could be with down the road.

The teaser below does give you a great reminder of what matters most to Rebecca: The little memories. She wants to cherish every second of her life, the good and the bad. This is what makes her future so scary.

What do you most want to see on This Is Us season 6 before the series ends?

