La Brea season 1 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: ‘Topanga’ hopes

Next week on NBC, it’s here — La Brea season 1 episode 10, otherwise known as the big finale.

From the get-go, the network showed that they were committed to make this series into something big and by and large, they were successful. This has been one of the more successful new series this year in terms of viewership, and it’s done well enough that the network went ahead and greenlit a season 2. They obviously have a sense of where things are going in advance and because of that, they have the luxury of knowing that there’s more story to tell.

Unfortunately, the network itself isn’t giving us all that much to dive into when it comes to details on what the future holds. There is no synopsis out there at present for the La Brea finale, and all we have is the title of “Topanga.” That’s likely a reference to Topanga Canyon, and not of course the character from Boy Meets World. (Wouldn’t it be a trip, though, if Danielle Fishel was suddenly the cornerstone to everything?)

Within this episode, we do thing some mysterious around the worlds will start to become a little bit clear, but we don’t think you should look at the finale as some sort of way to tie together all of the big mythology. Instead, we feel like the main goal is going to be diving deeper into these characters and giving you even more reasons to be invested in them. The people are the reason why these high-concept shows work; just take a look at Lost. It wasn’t just about the hatch or the smoke monster all of the time. The people on the island were key.

What do you most want to see on La Brea season 1 episode 10?

How do you think the season 1 finale will wrap up and set the stage for season 2?

