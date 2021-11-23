Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we come bearing an answer on that very question — also, a look ahead!

We’d of course love to come in here trumpeting all sorts of good news; alas, that is not the case for the time being. There is no installment tonight, and you’re going to be stuck waiting until Tuesday, December 7 to see the drama back on the air. We know that there are at least two more installments coming this year, and over the course of those, we’re going to see a lot of different destinations and difficult cases for the people. Of course, these cases will be mixed with some fascinating personal stuff, mostly because that is what we tend to see on FBI: International most of the time.

Below, check out the full FBI: International season 1 episode 8 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

“Voice of the People” – When a group of Americans are among the victims of a bombing at a festival in Budapest, the team is brought in to find the perpetrators before they strike again. Also, when Vo’s new beau is injured in the blast, she re-evaluates what dating truly means while in the bureau, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Dec. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Before we get to the end of this episode, we feel like we’re at least going to get a better window into who Vo is and what her personal life is like. Let’s hope for a few surprises along the way!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on FBI: International right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI: International season 1 episode 8?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







