Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Within this article we’ll share an answer to that, but also look more towards the future of season 4!

So where do things begin right now? Well, we should probably start with the bad news: There is no new installment tonight. It’s the week of Thanksgiving, so it probably shouldn’t be TOO enormous a shock that the series is off the air — with the same being said for the rest of the franchise, mind you. FBI will return with new episodes when we get around to Tuesday, December 7, which means that the hiatus is extending into next week as well.

As for whether or not there’s anything we can share to help ease the pain, why not some details for the next installment? Be sure to check out the FBI season 4 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Fire and Rain” – The team attempts to extract key information from a vulnerable 9/11 widow, Hannah Thompson (Janel Moloney), who is shocked that her new “boyfriend” is the manipulative leader of a terrorist group planning an attack. Also, Scola is reminded of his brother’s death on 9/11, and Tiffany worries about his emotional choices during the investigation, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Dec. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

There’s clearly a lot of emotional stuff in this episode, and it seems to be following the trend of SEAL Team in telling stories about the 20-year anniversary of September 11. The events of that day or not lost on anyone in New York, especially those in law enforcement. They carry those memories with them, and you will see some of that play out here over time.

