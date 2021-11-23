NCIS season 19 episode 9: Is it the final episode of 2021?

With a show like NCIS, it can be hard sometimes to understand when midseason or “fall” finales are here. CBS does not always promote their shows in such terms, with one of the reasons being that they don’t always come up with consistent arcs that have some definite end point to them.

So when it comes to NCIS season 19, when are things likely over for a calendar year? Do we have a better sense of it now? In a word, yes.

Today, CBS released their schedule for the week of Monday, December 13, and confirmed with this that there’s a repeat of NCIS set for that night. Given that the odds are really low the network would air the Sean Murray series with a new installment on either December 20 or December 27 (especially with no Christmas episode this year), it’s fair to say that season 19 episode 9 is going to be the final one of the year.

After this, the silver lining is probably that NCIS will return with new episodes in January, and will use the first few weeks of 2022 to get some content out there prior to the Winter Olympics. During much of February, we’ll probably see this show and many others off the air for a while. The last thing that CBS would ever want to do is ensure that their own shows suffer some sort of substantial ratings hit.

What do you want to see from the remainder of NCIS season 19 in 2021?

