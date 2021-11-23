Chicago Fire season 10 episode 9 spoilers: Celebrate ‘Winterfest’

We know that you’re waiting until Wednesday, December 8 to check out Chicago Fire season 10 episode 9, but hopefully it will be worth the wait! Given that “Winterfest” is fundamentally a story about Christmas, it makes sense for NBC to position it close to the holidays.

Holiday episodes are not something that this franchise does on an annual basis so with that in mind, we’re grateful for it here. While we imagine that there is going to be a decent amount of drama wedged in here, there will also be a few moments of joy. A lot of us may need that after what has been undoubtedly a very-tough year. The goal of this episode should be to give us at least a few holiday feels, and it does seem, at least for now, like the writing staff is up for the task.

Below, you can check out the full Chicago Fire season 10 episode 9 synopsis with some other news as to what lies ahead:

12/08/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Gallo, Violet and Ritter debut their microbrewery business at Winterfest. Brett prepares to present her paramedicine program to an oversight panel. Firehouse 51 gets in the holiday spirit. TV-PG

Is it still possible that there could be a cliffhanger at the end of this episode, given that it is technically a fall finale? Sure, but we honestly don’t think it’s altogether necessary. Personally, we’d rather just see the writers focus more on just delivering an episode that feels satisfying and has a somewhat-timeless nature to it. We’re not often super-excited about standalone episodes, but we do like it when holiday specials can be revisited every year in some shape or form.

Oh, and we should mention that we want at least some mention of Casey and what he’s up to during this episode. Given the season, it only feels right.

