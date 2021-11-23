Yellowstone season 4 episode 5 spoilers: Will Beth look into Jamie?

For those of you ready for chaos moving into Yellowstone season 4 episode 5, rest assured that more is coming. The Dutton family is not done when it comes to investigating who was responsible for the attack; they’re just taking their time to piece things together.

At this point, the family may be able to rule out Thomas Rainwater as a suspect. Meanwhile, the fact that Beth has a job offer from Market Equities strongly suggests that they are not involved in the hit, either. More eyes are focusing in now on Jamie Dutton and for understandable reasons. There’s a lot of smoke around him as the person behind the attack and moving forward, we’re going to see what some others can do in order to properly get through to him.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, actress Kelly Reilly noted that Beth “has an instinct that Jamie has something to do with it, but she needs proof. So she’s about to go digging.” What is she going to figure out? Well, she needs to actually look more into Jamie’s father than him. For the time being, it doesn’t necessarily seem as though Wes Bentley’s character was aware of the connection between Riggins and Garrett Randall. We definitely buy the idea that Jamie resents and sometimes hates his adoptive family, but there’s a pretty distinct difference between resentment and then also wanting to ensure that people are dead and buried.

Moving into episode 5, be prepared to see Jamie in particular do some serious digging of his own: He is going to use his resources to visit Riggins in prison and with that, perhaps get more answers. While it’s still possible that it’s a mere coincidence he and Randall know each other, for the time being this is a pretty big smoking gun and it’s tough to ignore it.

