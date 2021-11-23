The Good Doctor season 5 episode 8 promo: A long wait until spring…

Last night ABC unveiled a first-look promo at The Good Doctor season 5 episode 8, and some bad news to go along with it. Unfortunately, we’re stuck waiting until spring to see the Freddie Highmore show back on the air!

So why is ABC doing this? That’s a worthwhile question, and the only easy answer we can give is that they want to wait until the other side of the Winter Olympics to bring the show back. Otherwise, you’re going to air a few new episodes in January and then take another long break until we get around to the spring. They may think that they are better off just hitting the remainder of this story all at once and it’s hard to necessarily fault them for that.

As for what is coming up next story-wise, it does feel as though we’re going to see a battle within this hospital like no other. The death of the baby is sending huge ripple effects all across the board, and it’s making Lim more desperate than ever to take down Salen. She personally holds her responsible for what happened, as her procedures make it infinitely harder for the staff to do their job. Shaun is also dealing with tremendous trauma in the aftermath of what happened, likely because it’s sending flashbacks his way of losing his own unborn child last season.

Is the relationship between Shaun and Lea over? We understand why the promo may be a significant sign of concern for a lot of people out there but in the end, we have a hard time envisioning that it’s done for good. These two have had a longstanding relationship right now and Lea recognizes that. She also still understands how Shaun feels about her fabricating some of his scores.

