Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 2: A look at Rashad Tate

As we prepare for Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 2 on Starz this weekend, it’s clear already that Rashad Tate will have a big role. How can he not? He’s someone who’s already had more of a spotlight through the first episode than he had for most of season 1, though a lot of that may have to do with his promotion to series regular. This could help set the stage for the eventual spin-off titled Power Book V: Influence, but we haven’t heard a lot about that as of yet.

Instead, it may be more important to just focus on what is directly in front of us: Tate deciding now that he wants to run for Congress — not only that, but he wants to overtake a long-established Democrat who has had no problem lording over the district for years.

So what makes Tate tick? He is probably one of the characters who is fundamentally about power more than any other character on the show. For more, check out what he had to say in a chat with Essence:

“For me, it’s really nice to be able to play a character who has the complexities of Rashad Tate … He’s incredibly determined, he’s motivated, in his mind, he deserves to be in public office he deserves to have a platform to use his voice, his influence, and his resources to change things around him, but underneath it, he has some personal agendas, as we believe most politicians do.”

Tate clearly thinks that he’s good enough for this spot, but will he actually get it? One of the funniest things about this character in our mind is that for all of his bluster, we haven’t actually seen if he is good at his job or not.

