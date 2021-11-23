Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 7 spoilers: Fairytale theater!

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 7 carries with it the title of “Today Was a Fairytale,” which on paper sounds rather magical, no? Unfortunately, we have a feeling that the episode itself may not be all about unicorns, dragons, and other mystical beings.

Instead, we’d wager that this title revolves around a theater performance attended by Link and Jo, one that has a rather unexpected result to it. Are they going to step in and save the day? Probably, and it may remind them more of how strong the bond between them is. (For the record, we still like them more as friends, but it’s still a thrill to see them working together!)

To get a few more details right now, check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Today Was a Fairytale” – Dr. Hamilton takes his frustrations out on Meredith, so Nick gives her a chance to blow off steam by scrubbing in on a surgery. Back in Seattle, Link and Jo take their kids to a fairytale theater performance that goes wrong. Bailey and Dr. Lin attend a recruitment fair in hopes of attracting more doctors to Grey Sloan but find themselves ill-prepared on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, DEC. 9 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

For those wondering, this episode is not the final one of season 18 this fall. There is at least one more after the fact on December 16, and this one will be especially notable for the fact that it’s going to be holiday-themed in nature. Our hope with it is that we’re going to have a chance to see a little more happiness, something that we do think this series could always use a little more of these days.

