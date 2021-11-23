The Blacklist season 9 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Dr. Roberta Sand, PhD’

The Blacklist season 9 episode 6 could end up being the final episode of 2021 — if that ends up being the case, will it go out with a bang?

If nothing else, we can tell you now that “Dr. Roberta Sand, PhD” will prove to be an episode stuffed full of content. It’s one that could set the stage for the next part of the season, and honestly, we think that it needs to. One of the most important things right now is that the show finds a way to give us some more long-term plots to really sink our teeth into. The Blacklist still has its story-of-the-week plots going but as of late, some of them have felt a little TOO inconsequential.

Hopefully, we’ll have more insight as we approach the December 9 return date — for now, though, we’re happy to share the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 6 synopsis below:

12/09/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : The Task Force investigates a therapist who may be the key to the resurgence of an organized crime family. Red conducts an investigation of his own.

Will there be a cliffhanger? We absolutely hope so and honestly, this show needs to keep discussion going as we inch closer to the new year. There is no confirmation yet as to whether or not season 9 will be the final one, and we remain concerned thanks mostly to the utter lack of promotion it is getting week in and week out. We haven’t even seen a real promo for the entirety of the season! The closest thing we got was a small tease entering the premiere.

