Is Ordinary Joe new tonight on NBC? If you’re looking for an answer to that question, we’re of course happy to help!

Unfortunately, we can’t say that every bit of news we have is of the pleasant variety. The good news is that there is an episode of the James Wolk series airing at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. However, the bad news is that this is going to be the fall finale. At the end of this, you’re going to be waiting until early 2022 to see the remainder of this season play out — and possibly the series. While we do think that Ordinary Joe has amassed a solid following as of late, we don’t know if it’s going to be enough for a renewal.

Of course, we’ll have a little more time to discuss some of this down the road. For the time being, we suppose that the #1 focus here should really be the story for tonight’s “Thankful.” The timing of this episode is intentional — isn’t it perfect to have a Thanksgiving episode a few days before we actually get to the celebration? We tend to think so, just as we also tend to think that overall, this could prove to be a really fantastic story from top to bottom.

For a few more details, check out the full Ordinary Joe season 1 episode 9 synopsis:

Cop Joe navigates a tense Thanksgiving dinner with his entire family. Music Joe battles his feelings of betrayal in order to help Amy’s campaign. Nurse Joe and Jenny decide to finally hire outside help for Chris as they prepare to spend their first Thanksgiving apart from each other.

Will there be a cliffhanger? Because this is still a fairly-new show, we don’t think we can say anything with 100% certainty. Yet, that is something that we’d absolutely prepare for just in case…

