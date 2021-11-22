Is The Big Leap new tonight on Fox? Season 1 episode 10 scoop

Is The Big Leap new tonight on Fox? Within this article, we’re going to (of course) hand down an answer to that. Also, take a look ahead to the future! There are only two more episodes left this season and of course, our hope is that in those, you’ll see a lot of off-the-wall stories that allow this reality TV satire to meet the true height of its potential.

The promo below does offer a little more insight on what’s coming up — but unfortunately, also reminds you that there is no episode tonight. Instead, Fox is airing two 9-1-1 repeats. You can prepare a little further for these episodes by viewing the synopses for both of these hours below…

Season 1 episode 10 – With only two days to go until the big finale, the cast preps for their final performance. Nick must make the hard decision of following his brain or his heart, and Julia is stuck in a tough position when Kevin tries to win her back. Meanwhile, Justin and Simon try to navigate a new challenge in their relationship and Brittney works on standing up to her mom in the all-new “Swan Song” episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, Nov. 29 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BLP-110) (TV-D, L, S, V)

Season 1 episode 11 (finale) – When a massive blackout threatens to stop the finale from airing, the whole cast has to band together to light up the stage. Reggie attempts a rapprochement with Gabby, while Nick works to convince the network that this show is something special. Meanwhile, the rest of the cast deals with nerves over their final performance and Brittney gets a shocking surprise in the all-new “We Make Our Own Light!” season finale episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, Dec. 6 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BLP-111) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Are these episodes going to be the final ones for The Big Leap overall? We may not want to consider it, but at present, there are legitimate reasons to be worried about that. We’re talking here about a show that doesn’t perform well in the ratings and in all honesty, probably would’ve been better-suited for a streaming outlet where it could get a little more bold with some of its stories.

