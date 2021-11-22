Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS? More on the season 3 future

Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS? If you’re coming into this article wondering about that very thing, rest assured that we’re happy to help!

Unfortunately, though, the first thing that we have to do in this piece is go ahead and give you the bad news: There is no new episode of the sitcom on the air tonight. As for the reason why, it’s rather simple: This marks the second week of a planned two-week hiatus, and we are stuck waiting around until November 29 to see another story play out.

Is there any sort of silver lining to share here? We suppose so, even if it’s only in the form of there being at least one more episode airing after the fact. If you want to prepare for both of these upcoming episodes, be sure to check out their synopses below.

Season 3 episode 8, “Light Duty” – Abishola and Kemi take a directionless Christina to see a Yoruba priest, where she learns that her toxic relationship with her mother may be stifling her growth. Also, Bob deals with the fallout of promoting Kofo over Goodwin when Goodwin has a panic attack at work, on the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, Nov. 29 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Season 3 episode 9, “I’m Not Edsel” – Abishola gets the surprise of a lifetime when she finds out Bob has flown in Dele and her mother, Ebun, from Nigeria. However, the joy is cut short when Ebun’s constant criticism makes Bob question his success as a businessman, on the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, Dec. 6 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

