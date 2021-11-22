The Bachelorette couple Tayshia Adams, Zac Clark break up

Not too long after Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes called it quits, another The Bachelorette couple in Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are over.

In a statement per People Magazine, a rep for Tayshia confirms that she and Zac are “no longer a couple.” It was a surprisingly blunt and short statement, and not what you tend to see from people who are a part of this franchise. There has been speculation out there for the past couple of weeks that the two could be over and now, it’s 100% official.

Tayshia and Zac first met a little over a year ago when she taped her half of the fall 2020 season. (Remember, Tayshia came in after Clare Crawley took off to be with Dale Moss.) Their engagement aired for the first time at the end of last year and for most of 2021, they were considered to be one of the more successful couples in Bachelor Nation.

There was a period of time when The Bachelorette was more well-regarded than The Bachelor in terms of having successful couples after the fact. Heck, there’s a stint from 2013 until 2017 where three out of the five leads are still with the person that they chose at the end. Unfortunately, Rachel Lindsay from 2017 is the last contestant from the Bachelorette arm of the franchise to still be with her choice. Michelle Young’s season is still airing, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens with her in the end.

In general, we’d still say The Bachelorette is still stronger than The Bachelor in terms of success rate. While there are cases like Jason Mesnick and Arie Luyendyk Jr. where they eventually married contestants from their season, Sean Lowe is the only lead to still be with the person he proposed to on finale night. Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell from this past season are currently together, but 1) there was no proposal at the end of the season and 2) there may have been some sort of split wedged in there at some point.

