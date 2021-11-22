All American season 4 episode 6 return date on The CW

Following tonight’s new episode, do you want to know when All American season 4 episode 6 is going to air on The CW? We’ll tell you what we know about the return date within this piece, but also share a few more details on what’s coming up next.

Without further ado, though, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: You will be waiting a while to see what’s next. For whatever reason (Cyber Monday fears?), the network is not airing a new episode on the show next week. Instead, you will be waiting until Sunday, December 6 to see “Show Me A Good Time.” There’s no explicit mention here that this is the midseason finale, so more than likely there’s going to be one more story on the other side before the end of the year.

As for the story that is coming up here, brace yourself for a tradition in Senior Skip Day that Spencer and some other students are bringing to life. Of course, also prepare for very little of it to work out according to plan, given that things rarely ever do within the world of this show.

For a few more details on what to expect, be sure to check out the full All American season 4 episode 6 synopsis below:

OUT OF SYNC – Everyone is excited for Senior skip day, and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) plans a romantic getaway at the cabin for he and Olivia (Samantha Logan), but when the gang shows nothing goes as he had planned. Surprising news makes Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Simone (guest star Geffri Maya) realize they might not be as prepared for their new reality as they had hoped. Now that Patience (Chelsea Tavares) is back from tour, she and Coop (Bre-Z) can’t seem to get on the same page when it comes to their relationship. Meanwhile, Billy (Taye Diggs), Grace (Karimah Westbrook), Laura (Monet Mazur) and Principal Carter (guest star Lamon Archey) team up with an unlikely ally as they go on an adventure in the halls of South Crenshaw High to track down relics of the past. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Adrian Dukes. (#406). Original airdate 12/6/2021.

