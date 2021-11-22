Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? If you’re wondering about what the future holds for this first-responders drama, we’ve got it for you within!

So where do we kick things off here? Of course, it’s with handing down the bad news: There is no new episode on the air in a matter of hours. What gives with that? It just feels like this is some sort of planned hiatus for the series. There are two episodes airing tonight, but they are repeats from earlier this season. The show will be back with “Past is Prologue,” its next all-new installment, when we get around to Monday, November 29.

Want a few more details about it? The story is going to start off here with a sinkhole, which of course brings to mind another primetime show in La Brea that is on the air right now. We’re anticipating that there are going to be some crazy situations that unfold because of that, and there’s at least one personal storyline coming with Buck, as well.

Below, you can take a look at the full 9-1-1 season 5 episode 9 synopsis with other news all about what lies ahead:

THE 118 RACES TO THE RESCUE WHEN A MASSIVE SINKHOLE OPENS UP IN DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES – Bobby and the 118 race to the rescue when an abandoned oil well erupts and causes a massive sinkhole in downtown LA. Athena investigates a 30-year-old cold case involving a casino robbery. Buck fears his relationship with Taylor might be ending, and Hen meets a man from her mother.

Are we going to get an update on Maddie and Chimney in here?

It’s at least possible, but unfortunately, the folks over at Fox aren’t confirming anything one way or another just yet.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1 right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to 9-1-1 season 5 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are other updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







