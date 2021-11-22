Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 4 photo: What can Dexter figure out?

As we approach Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 4 on Showtime this weekend, there’s a lot to dive into.

Take, for example, the following all-important question: What’s going to happen next with Dexter Morgan a.k.a. “Jim Lindsay” and Kurt Caldwell. Dexter already knows that there’s something strange going on with this guy and a lot of that stems from what we saw at the end of episode 3. Remember that Kurt is claiming that his son Matt is all of a sudden still alive, even if we don’t know if that is actually the case.

Before we get to the end of this upcoming episode, we’re of course hoping that there’s going to be some more information when it comes to what Kurt is really up to. Is he trying to hide what he’s up to in secret? That feels possible.

As for the photo above, we foresee that Dexter is going to be doing what he can in order to speak with Kurt and figure out further what’s happening inside of his head. He’s always been able to become that social butterfly when the situation calls for it and from our vantage point, we tend to think that he’s going to do just that here. Unfortunately for him, we don’t think that Kurt is going to be the easiest nut to crack; if he is able to get through to him on some level, it’s probably going to take a certain degree of time and a LOT of effort.

What do you most think is coming as we get into Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 4?

