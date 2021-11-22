Power Book II: Ghost season 2 spoilers: Jabari’s death will weigh on Tariq

During the Power Book II: Ghost premiere on Starz this weekend, we got an opportunity to see how Tariq St. Patrick was coping following the death of Jabari. He didn’t care about the guy all that much, but it was still clear that it impacted him. Tariq’s not a straight-up serial killer; he kills people as a means of either self-preservation or a reaction to some of their own behavior.

In seeing that Tariq still had some post-traumatic stress in episode 1, we were reminded further that these things do weigh on him. He’s not a total sociopath, and we are going to continue to see this play a role in the story moving forward.

Speaking in a new interview with Digital Spy, Michael Rainey Jr. does his part to explain his character’s behavior, and also hints that this will remain a part of the story moving forward:

“Obviously he’s done this before, it’s not his first time … But he’s just like, he’s a young kid still at the end of the day… These are the type of things that are gonna weigh on him.”

The reality here, of course, is still that Tariq may have to kill more people before the season is up. We know that the police are looking into what happened to Jabari and, eventually, this could lead to the focus being on him. If not someone in the NYPD, there is still concern, as well, over someone like Carrie who is probably going to do some investigating of her own.

