Is Maggie Grace leaving Fear the Walking Dead, role of Althea?

Is Maggie Grace leaving Fear the Walking Dead? After this weekend’s episode, it may be fair to actually wonder that.

After all, consider this: Althea a.k.a. Al actually had a chance to have a happy future with Isabelle, or at least as happy as it can be within this complicated world. Because Grace is being listed now as a guest star, it is fair to assume that her story is coming together. Also, she’s destroyed her camera! That does feel like a certain degree of closure, as it represents her letting go of her past and what she was for so many viewers. It’s almost the end of an era for this series.

What we can tell you is that for now, it feels like this is Grace’s final episode of Fear the Walking Dead season 7. As for down the road, it’s smart to not rule her out entirely. The thing with this show often is that when you’re written off, it’s because you died. This is a different situation and it’s still easy to see that Althea and/or Isabelle could hold some value depending on the situation. When you think about Isabelle’s ties to CRM in particular, that is always going to lead to a few open doors.

In the end, isn’t it nice to see that this franchise can still give people a happy ending here and there? If we never see Al or Isabelle again, we’re just going to pretend that they are off somewhere, together and happy and thriving despite the chaos of the apocalypse. Isabelle gave up a lot for Al and now, she seems ready to return the favor however she can.

