Succession season 3 episode 6: Who will be the next President?

Tonight on Succession season 3 episode 6, we had a chance to see a classic story for the show — one stuffed full of big debates. At the center of one of them was rather simple: Could Connor Roy actually become the next President of the United States? Was there really a chance this could be a thing?

The idea of this seems to be completely absurd on the surface and yet, when the dust settles we understand the argument. Connor is the perfect vessel to pursue Waystar interests. Yet, he’s also completely incompetent; he could be good for this company and bad for everyone else. Shiv and Greg were the only two who had any opposition to the subject.

At the end of the episode, we don’t think anything is 100%. Yet, it seems like Jared easily is in pole position.

Beyond the debate over the next President, Tom himself found himself in quite the quandary tonight: Whether or not to join Kendall. His #1 fear was pretty simple: Going to prison. He didn’t want to do it, but he also felt like siding with Kendall would cause a ton of problems. Why? There’s a good chance that Kendall would lose. Logan never loses.

