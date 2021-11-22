This Is Us season 6 premiere spoilers: The new Pearson flashback

The This Is Us season 6 premiere is going to be coming on NBC in early January, and there are at least a few things that will feel familiar.

Take, for example, the presence of flashbacks to the earlier days of the Pearsons. From the get-go, one of the things that we most wondered with this show was if we were going to still see fresh stories with Milo Ventimiglia as Jack. Wouldn’t they run out eventually?

Luckily, that does not appear to be the case. The photo above showcases Jack, Rebecca, and a version of Randall, Kevin, and Kate from early on in their childhood. They are at a point right now where they have a sense of self, but are still trying to figure out what they want from the world.

This episode is titled “The Challenger,” and we’ve heard Kevin say already that the day of the Challenger explosion is when his perception on life changed. Is this episode actually going to chronicle that day? That’s something to think about for the time being. We’re sure that this flashback will have some sort of imprint on the presence, but what that will be is a part of what makes things exciting in the premiere.

Because this is the final season, remember that the writers are going to move quickly. They almost have to! Otherwise, they run a risk of things being a little bit rushed by the time they get to the end of the road.

Where do you think things are going to go entering the This Is Us season 6 premiere?

