Blue Bloods season 12: A look towards some December episodes!

In case you did not know, unfortunately, there is no new episode of Blue Bloods season 12 on CBS this coming Friday. What’s the reason for that? Well, it has everything to do with Black Friday at the moment.

Luckily, there is nonetheless some good news to report: There are at least TWO different episodes airing in the month of December. Whether we get more than that remains to be seen, but we’re trying to keep our expectations at what CBS is actually confirmed.

Here’s what we can say. First and foremost, you’ll have a chance to see “Reality Check” on the air come Friday, December 3. What could this be about? On the surface, we do think it will be about a harsh realization — but does any major character actually need that? This could be one of those episodes where someone has to hand down some very pointed advice towards someone; we could easily envision Frank Reagan saying this to someone in the midst of a scene at 1 Police Plaza.

Meanwhile, there is another episode set for Friday, December 10 — but there is a little bit of confusion about this title. CBS’ press site lists it as “Rekindled,” and that is the title we’re going with for the time being. Some other places suggest that the title is “Firewall,” and personally, we prefer the former. That suggests that we could be seeing a reunion-of-sorts, and that there could be a positive outcome to it.

Let’s face it — we want a lot more positive stories out there within the world! Blue Bloods is often a pretty serious show that takes on some dark subject matter, and we can only hope that it gives us a few reasons to smile here and there.

