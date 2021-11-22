Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, November 21?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Is there a chance to dive further into some recent events?

There’s no denying that the late-night talk show would have plenty of content to dive into tonight, whether it be the events in Kenosha, President Biden’s latest legislature, or of course how local news broadcasts all over the country are preparing for Thanksgiving. There is a certain predictability to how his show works much of the time and honestly, we don’t mind that.

Unfortunately, being predictable also has its downsides. Case in point, the fact that there is no new episode airing tonight on HBO. Last Week Tonight typically concludes its run of episodes in the middle of November, and then stays off the air until around the midway point in February. We don’t know a premiere date as of yet, but it is fair to say that we’re in the early days of a rather long hiatus.

Are there some major drawbacks to the way the show does its business? Absolutely. Take, for example, that we rarely get a chance to see John comment on Christmas and some of the consumerism built into it. Or, the months’ worth of headlines that don’t always get proper attention. He’s not the sort of late-night host that will come back on the air and talk at length about things that happened a couple of months beforehand; instead, he tends to be a little bit more focused on the now.

If you are looking for some great Last Week Tonight content during the break, know that occasionally, Oliver and the team do put out some web exclusives during the break. Also, go back and watch some old clips! We’re rather partial to his take on NFL stadiums and also US territories. Both of them are still really relevant today.

